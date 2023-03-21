Here’s how you can have your say on proposed sustainable transport improvements in Worthing and Chichester

Public engagement has begun on proposals for four new sustainable transport improvements in West Sussex.

Photo of proposed location for walking and cycling improvement in Chichester

The proposals are part of the County Council’s transport plan to encourage more walking, cycling and public transport use. By improving sustainable transport infrastructure, we aim to make walking, cycling and public transport more attractive options, particularly for shorter journeys such as trips to school. This will help to make the County a safer, more pleasant place in which to live, work and do business.

Four potential improvement schemes across Chichester and Worthing are being developed. The proposals are at an early stage, so we would like to hear from people and organisations who may be affected by the schemes to help to develop the designs. If we decide to progress the schemes, then designs would be published for consultation later this year.

The improvements being considered include the creation of safe, dedicated space for cycling, new crossings and wider footways, and installation of traffic signals with bus priority measures in Chichester. The schemes are:

Photo of proposed location for walking and cycling improvement in Worthing

Worthing

Worthing Town Centre to Grove Lodge Cycle Route

Goring to Durrington Cycle Route

Chichester

A286 Oaklands Way Cycle Scheme

A285 Chichester to Tangmere Sustainable Transport Corridor

You can find out more about these suggested improvements by visiting:

