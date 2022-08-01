The West Sussex County Council project will see the road, including approaches – with the exception of the A27 link road, which is part of the National Highways network – resurfaced, new traffic signs installed and road markings applied.

The council said the markings and signing will be intended to formalise turning manoeuvres at the roundabout and reduce, if not remove, the need for road users to change lanes while circulating.

Subject to unforeseen factors such as extreme weather, the road-safety elements of the work are scheduled to take place from Monday, August 8, to Friday, August 19, and from Saturday, August 30 to Friday, September 9.

Works at the Holmbush roundabout in Shoreham are due to start soon

The council warned delays would be likely as temporary lane closures will be required for the safety of both the workforce and the public. Where possible, the work is expected to take place between 7.30am and 5.30pm each day.

The carriageway resurfacing has been scheduled for overnight from Sunday, August 21, to Thursday, August 25, between 8pm and 6am – except for Sunday, August 21, when the working hours will be 4pm to 6am. This is to enable works to be completed at the access to the Holmbush Centre after its stores close.

Sections of the roundabout’s carriageway and adjoining entries and exits will be temporarily closed for the safety of both the workforce and public while surfacing and road marking operations take place. Vehicles, including buses, will be diverted via a signed diversion route. Pedestrian access will be maintained and businesses will be able to open as normal.

A West Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “The existing surface is showing signs of significant weakening. The new one will be smoother, which will reduce road noise. It will also be more resilient to potholes.

“In taking the decision to carry out night-time work, we have carefully considered the wider disruption to the public that would be caused through daytime work on this busy roundabout.