Horsham crash: report says two vehicles involved in A281 collision

AA Traffic News has reported that there has been a crash in Horsham this morning (Friday, January 19).
By Lawrence Smith
Published 19th Jan 2024, 08:30 GMT
They said the accident happened on the A281 and was first reported at about 7.30am.

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Reports of crash, two vehicles involved on A281 Albion Way both ways at Springfield Park Road. Traffic is coping well.”

