Horsham crash: report says two vehicles involved in A281 collision
AA Traffic News has reported that there has been a crash in Horsham this morning (Friday, January 19).
They said the accident happened on the A281 and was first reported at about 7.30am.
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Reports of crash, two vehicles involved on A281 Albion Way both ways at Springfield Park Road. Traffic is coping well.”