Hundreds of screws scattered along A22

Hundreds of screws were found scattered along the A22 in East Sussex.

Sussex Roads Police tweeted on Saturday that an officer on patrol had just swept away hundreds of screws and other metal hardware items which were sprinkled across the A22 at Lower Dicker.

They were unsure how the screw-up occured – but had a working hypothesis involving two characters from the Looney Tunes cartoons, according to a subsequent tweet.

It said: “...no word on how they got there, but if you’ve seen a shifty looking coyote and a very large blue bird around the area, let us know #beepbeep #DR197”.