Hurstpierpoint crash: heavy traffic after reports of accident involving car and cyclist in Mid Sussex village
There reports of heavy traffic in Hurstpierpoint this afternoon (Wednesday, February 21).
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Reports of heavy traffic due to crash, a car and a cyclist involved on Cuckfield Road near Marchants Road.”
The incident was first reported at about 1pm but the AA live map is still showing congestion on the road.
Sussex Police have been approached for comment and this story will be updated if more information comes through.