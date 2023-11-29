BREAKING

Hurstpierpoint crash: report of collision involving van and cyclist at West Sussex village

There has been a report of a crash involving a van and cyclist in Hurstpierpoint this morning (Wednesday, November 29).
By Lawrence Smith
Published 29th Nov 2023, 07:44 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 07:48 GMT
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said that the incident happened on the B2116.

They said: “Reports of crash, a van a a cyclist involved on B2116 High Street near B2117 Brighton Road. Traffic is coping well.”

The collision was first reported at 7am. Sussex Police have been approached for comment and this story will be updated if more information comes in.

