Hurstpierpoint crash: report of collision involving van and cyclist at West Sussex village
There has been a report of a crash involving a van and cyclist in Hurstpierpoint this morning (Wednesday, November 29).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said that the incident happened on the B2116.
They said: “Reports of crash, a van a a cyclist involved on B2116 High Street near B2117 Brighton Road. Traffic is coping well.”
The collision was first reported at 7am. Sussex Police have been approached for comment and this story will be updated if more information comes in.