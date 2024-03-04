Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At 5.32am a Southern spokesperson announced on X: “Due to ice preventing trains getting electricity from the third rail at Lewes all lines are disrupted.”

They said: “There is a possible build-up of ice on the electric third rail to the east of Lewes. This is causing delays to Southern services via this station. We currently do not have an exact estimate for the delays at the moment. If you need to use another route, we'll let you know shortly.”

People can see whether their journey has been affected at livemap.southernrailway.com/#/SN/mapview. There is an alternative route map at www.southernrailway.com/service-updates/service-updates/alternative-route-maps.

At 6.30am a spokesperson confirmed: “The Seaford Line is now currently suspended, and trains on other routes may be delayed by up to 15 minutes. Your Southern ticket will be accepted at no extra cost on: Brighton & Hove Buses between Brighton and Lewes, Seaford or Eastbourne; Thameslink and Gatwick Express services between Brighton and the London area.”