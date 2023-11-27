A section of the A27 in West Sussex is closed this morning (Monday, November 27) after a man died in a two-car collision.

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news announced last night (Sunday, November 26) that the road was closed for crash investigation work both ways from A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout) to A259 Havant Road (Emsworth Junction). They said the crash involved two cars at about 7pm last night.

At 6.30am, this morning police constable on the Sussex Roads Policing Unit PC Tom Van Der Wee said on X: “We’re on scene dealing with a road traffic collision on the A27, Emsworth. The road remains closed eastbound and westbound between Chichester and Emsworth and will likely be for at least a couple more hours. Updates to follow.”

Sussex Police announced on Facebook at 8.30am that a man had died in the two-car collision, which happened on the A27 at Fishbourne around 6.30pm on Sunday.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “A section of the road was closed in both directions overnight to allow for recovery and forensics investigations. We only get one opportunity to do this, and we appreciate your patience and understanding. The eastbound carriageway will reopen imminently and the westbound carriageway is due to reopen very shortly. Please email [email protected] if you saw what happened or captured any relevant footage, quoting Operation Fulwell. Any further updates will be posted on this page.”

1 . Chichester to Portsmouth collision Sussex Police said the road remains closed eastbound and westbound between Chichester and Emsworth Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

2 . Chichester to Portsmouth collision Sussex Police said the road remains closed eastbound and westbound between Chichester and Emsworth Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

3 . Chichester to Portsmouth collision Sussex Police said the road remains closed eastbound and westbound between Chichester and Emsworth Photo: Sussex News and Pictures