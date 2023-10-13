BREAKING
In pictures: Car crashes into wall in East Sussex village

A car crashed into a wall in an East Sussex village on Thursday (October 12) leading police to block off the car to prevent disruption.
By Sam Pole
Published 13th Oct 2023, 07:34 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 07:36 BST

The black BMW was seen in the High Street in Alfriston parked by the side of the road with scrapes along the passenger side.

Sussex Police attended the scene and blocked off the car with cones to prevent traffic disruption.

Sussex Police have been approached for comment.

In pictures: Car crashes into wall in East Sussex village

