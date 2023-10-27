BREAKING
In Pictures: Car flips on roof after crash on A27 causing severe delays

A vehicle has flipped on its roof following a crash on the A27 this evening (October 27) causing severe delays to traffic.
By Sam Pole
Published 27th Oct 2023, 17:38 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 17:55 BST

One lane of the A27 has been closed following a crash with traffic stretching between Mile Oak and Portslade to Withdean.

Recovery teams have appeared at the scene of the crash on the A27 - one lane of the highway remains closed due to the incident.

Sussex Police have been contacted for comment.

In Pictures: Severe delays along A27 following crash

1. In Pictures: Severe delays along A27 following crash

In Pictures: Severe delays along A27 following crash Photo: Eddie Mitchell

In Pictures: Severe delays along A27 following crash

2. In Pictures: Severe delays along A27 following crash

In Pictures: Severe delays along A27 following crash Photo: Eddie Mitchell

In Pictures: Severe delays along A27 following crash

3. In Pictures: Severe delays along A27 following crash

In Pictures: Severe delays along A27 following crash Photo: Eddie Mitchell

In Pictures: Severe delays along A27 following crash

4. In Pictures: Severe delays along A27 following crash

In Pictures: Severe delays along A27 following crash Photo: Eddie Mitchell

