A car was overturned on Friday, July 7, in Eastbourne following a collision in the town.
A Range Rover was overturned last night at 11.30pm following a collision with a collision with a parked vehicle on Upperton Road in Eastbourne.
Sussex Police were seen attending the scene as well as the ambulance service.
1. In Pictures: Car overturned following collision in Eastbourne
A Range Rover was overturned last night at 11.30pm following a collision with a collision with a parked vehicle on Upperton Road in Eastbourne. Picture: Dan Jessup Photo: Dan Jessup
2. In Pictures: Car overturned following collision in Eastbourne
A Range Rover was overturned last night at 11.30pm following a collision with a collision with a parked vehicle on Upperton Road in Eastbourne. Picture: Dan Jessup Photo: Dan Jessup
3. In Pictures: Car overturned following collision in Eastbourne
A Range Rover was overturned last night at 11.30pm following a collision with a collision with a parked vehicle on Upperton Road in Eastbourne. Photo: Dan Jessup
4. In Pictures: Car overturned following collision in Eastbourne
A Range Rover was overturned last night at 11.30pm following a collision with a collision with a parked vehicle on Upperton Road in Eastbourne. Picture: Dan Jessup Photo: Dan Jessup