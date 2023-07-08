NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets

In Pictures: Car overturned following collision in Eastbourne

A car was overturned on Friday, July 7, in Eastbourne following a collision in the town.
By Sam Pole
Published 8th Jul 2023, 10:00 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2023, 10:02 BST

A Range Rover was overturned last night at 11.30pm following a collision with a collision with a parked vehicle on Upperton Road in Eastbourne.

Sussex Police were seen attending the scene as well as the ambulance service.

Sussex Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.

A Range Rover was overturned last night at 11.30pm following a collision with a collision with a parked vehicle on Upperton Road in Eastbourne. Picture: Dan Jessup

1. In Pictures: Car overturned following collision in Eastbourne

A Range Rover was overturned last night at 11.30pm following a collision with a collision with a parked vehicle on Upperton Road in Eastbourne. Picture: Dan Jessup Photo: Dan Jessup

A Range Rover was overturned last night at 11.30pm following a collision with a collision with a parked vehicle on Upperton Road in Eastbourne. Picture: Dan Jessup

2. In Pictures: Car overturned following collision in Eastbourne

A Range Rover was overturned last night at 11.30pm following a collision with a collision with a parked vehicle on Upperton Road in Eastbourne. Picture: Dan Jessup Photo: Dan Jessup

A Range Rover was overturned last night at 11.30pm following a collision with a collision with a parked vehicle on Upperton Road in Eastbourne.

3. In Pictures: Car overturned following collision in Eastbourne

A Range Rover was overturned last night at 11.30pm following a collision with a collision with a parked vehicle on Upperton Road in Eastbourne. Photo: Dan Jessup

A Range Rover was overturned last night at 11.30pm following a collision with a collision with a parked vehicle on Upperton Road in Eastbourne. Picture: Dan Jessup

4. In Pictures: Car overturned following collision in Eastbourne

A Range Rover was overturned last night at 11.30pm following a collision with a collision with a parked vehicle on Upperton Road in Eastbourne. Picture: Dan Jessup Photo: Dan Jessup

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:Sussex PoliceSouth East Coast Ambulance Service