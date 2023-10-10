In Pictures: Eastbourne road blocked by police following diesel spill
A road in Eastbourne has been closed today (October 10) by police following a diesel spill.
By Sam Pole
Published 10th Oct 2023, 15:11 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 15:27 BST
Pictures show that at approximately 2.30pm, Hampden Park level crossing in Mountfield Road has been part-blocked due to a diesel spill.
Police have set up a roadblock from the roundabout to the line gates of the level crossing.
Sussex Police haven been approached for comment.
