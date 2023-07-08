A multiple car collision in Worthing has caused major delays today (Saturday, July 8).

The collision on Marine Parade in Worthing has caused major disruption to roads in the town.

The front of a silver Mercedes was damaged after it made contact with the rear of a Stagecoach bus.

Sussex Police, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service and ambulance crews were at the scene of the incident.

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: "At around 2.43pm we dispatched one fire engine from Worthing.

"We were there along with Sussex Police and the ambulance service.

"The incident took place in Marine Parade near the junction with Bedford Row.

"There were no serious injuries but two casualties were given a precautionary check."

1 . MARINE PARADE WORTHING - SILVER C AR HIT 4 CARS AND TWO BUSES THIS AFTERNNON - FIRE POLICE AMBO AT SCENE The collision on Marine Parade in Worthing has caused major disruption to roads in the town. Picture: Eddie Mitchell Photo: eddie Mitchell

2 . MARINE PARADE WORTHING - SILVER C AR HIT 4 CARS AND TWO BUSES THIS AFTERNNON - FIRE POLICE AMBO AT SCENE The collision on Marine Parade in Worthing has caused major disruption to roads in the town. Picture: Eddie Mitchell Photo: eddie Mitchell

3 . MARINE PARADE WORTHING - SILVER C AR HIT 4 CARS AND TWO BUSES THIS AFTERNNON - FIRE POLICE AMBO AT SCENE The collision on Marine Parade in Worthing has caused major disruption to roads in the town. Picture: Eddie Mitchell Photo: eddie Mitchell

4 . MARINE PARADE WORTHING - SILVER C AR HIT 4 CARS AND TWO BUSES THIS AFTERNNON - FIRE POLICE AMBO AT SCENE The collision on Marine Parade in Worthing has caused major disruption to roads in the town. Picture: Eddie Mitchell Photo: eddie Mitchell