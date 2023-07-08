NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets

In Pictures: Multiple car collision in Worthing causes major delays

A multiple car collision in Worthing has caused major delays today (Saturday, July 8).
By Sam Pole
Published 8th Jul 2023, 16:34 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2023, 16:59 BST

The collision on Marine Parade in Worthing has caused major disruption to roads in the town.

The front of a silver Mercedes was damaged after it made contact with the rear of a Stagecoach bus.

Sussex Police, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service and ambulance crews were at the scene of the incident.

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: "At around 2.43pm we dispatched one fire engine from Worthing.

"We were there along with Sussex Police and the ambulance service.

"The incident took place in Marine Parade near the junction with Bedford Row.

"There were no serious injuries but two casualties were given a precautionary check."

The collision on Marine Parade in Worthing has caused major disruption to roads in the town. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

1. MARINE PARADE WORTHING - SILVER C AR HIT 4 CARS AND TWO BUSES THIS AFTERNNON - FIRE POLICE AMBO AT SCENE

The collision on Marine Parade in Worthing has caused major disruption to roads in the town. Picture: Eddie Mitchell Photo: eddie Mitchell

The collision on Marine Parade in Worthing has caused major disruption to roads in the town. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

2. MARINE PARADE WORTHING - SILVER C AR HIT 4 CARS AND TWO BUSES THIS AFTERNNON - FIRE POLICE AMBO AT SCENE

The collision on Marine Parade in Worthing has caused major disruption to roads in the town. Picture: Eddie Mitchell Photo: eddie Mitchell

The collision on Marine Parade in Worthing has caused major disruption to roads in the town. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

3. MARINE PARADE WORTHING - SILVER C AR HIT 4 CARS AND TWO BUSES THIS AFTERNNON - FIRE POLICE AMBO AT SCENE

The collision on Marine Parade in Worthing has caused major disruption to roads in the town. Picture: Eddie Mitchell Photo: eddie Mitchell

The collision on Marine Parade in Worthing has caused major disruption to roads in the town. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

4. MARINE PARADE WORTHING - SILVER C AR HIT 4 CARS AND TWO BUSES THIS AFTERNNON - FIRE POLICE AMBO AT SCENE

The collision on Marine Parade in Worthing has caused major disruption to roads in the town. Picture: Eddie Mitchell Photo: eddie Mitchell

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:West Sussex Fire and Rescue ServiceStagecoachMercedesSussex Police