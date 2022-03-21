The convoy transported two large pieces of equipment 41 miles from Shoreham Port to National Grid’s substation near Ninfield on Saturday and Sunday (March 19-20).

It caused disruption to traffic on the A27 and A259 and the A27 was closed for part of the journey between Ashcombe and Southerham.

Each load weighed over 300 tonnes.

National Grid said this operation was essential to provide energy to homes and businesses.

The vehicle was supposed to leave Shoreham Docks at 9am on Saturday but left about 2.5 hours later than expected.

