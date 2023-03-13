In pictures: road closed due to huge fallen tree in Chichester
A road remains closed in Chichester this evening (Monday, March 13) following reports of a large fallen tree.
By Lawrence Smith
50 minutes ago
At 10.49am AA Traffic News said that the B2178 Old Broyle Road was blocked both ways between West Stoke Road and Hunters Race. For more updates from AA Traffic News take a look at their live map at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news.
Photographer Eddie Mitchell sent this newspaper five photos at 6.20pm that show the colossal fallen tree lying across the road. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
