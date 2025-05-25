Queens Road closedQueens Road closed
In pictures: Traffic chaos as busy Hastings town centre road shut to traffic

By Andy Hemsley
Published 25th May 2025, 10:14 BST
This is the scene at Queen Road in Hastings this bank holiday weekend as Queens Road was shut to traffic because of emergency works to repair a gas main.

Queens Road is one of the main bus routes and one of the main access roads to the town centre and seafront.

It remains sealed off in both directions but vehicles do have access to the Morrisons petrol station.

Traffic is diverted via South Terrace, Braybrooke Road and Bethune Way. Buses are not serving Morrisons or Stonefield Road.

Queens road is expected to be open to traffic at some point on Monday.

1. Queens Road closed

Queens Road closed Photo: supplied

2. Queens Road closed

Queens Road closed Photo: supplied

3. Queens Road closed

Queens Road closed Photo: supplied

4. Queens Road closed

Queens Road closed Photo: supplied

