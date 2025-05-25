In pictures: Traffic chaos as busy Hastings town centre road shut to traffic

Queens Road is one of the main bus routes and one of the main access roads to the town centre and seafront.

It remains sealed off in both directions but vehicles do have access to the Morrisons petrol station.

Traffic is diverted via South Terrace, Braybrooke Road and Bethune Way. Buses are not serving Morrisons or Stonefield Road.

Queens road is expected to be open to traffic at some point on Monday.

