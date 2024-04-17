In Pictures: Traffic delayed for over an hour on major Sussex road due to temporary traffic lights

Queues stretched between the traffic lights in Rottingdean and Sutton Avenue in Peacehaven due of temporary traffic lights in place for Southern Water roadworks in the early hours of Wednesday (April 17) morning.

A spokesperson for Brighton and Hove City Council confirmed that a gas main was damaged by workers overnight which meant they had to stay during the early hours of the morning, causing the delays.

Councillor Trevor Muten, chairman of the transport and sustainability committee, said: “I completely understand people’s frustration at this disruption and the inconvenience it will have caused.

“The temporary traffic signals were meant to be removed during the day to prevent this sort of congestion, but unfortunately a gas main was damaged while Southern Water and its contractors were carrying out work overnight.

“Southern Gas Networks are now on site and working closely with Southern Water to complete the repair work as quickly as possible, but the damaged gas main has meant the temporary traffic signals have unfortunately needed to remain in place while the repair work is carried out.

“We understand this is far from ideal for residents and visitors and have instructed the contractors to manage the signals to give priority to the highest traffic flow and also monitor the situation to ensure any further changes to reduce disruption are identified and put in place.”

A Southern Water spokesman said: “Southern Water teams are replacing a water main on Marine Drive, Rottingdean. We are carrying out the repair works at night, at the request of Brighton and Hove City Council and Brighton Bus Company.

"The repair work started on Tuesday, April 16 and is scheduled to finish on Friday, April 19.

“However, to carry out the works safely, four-way temporary traffic lights are in place. We apologise for the traffic disruption and the inconvenience caused. We are working as quickly as we can to finish the work as soon as possible.”

