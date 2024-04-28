Watch more of our videos on Shots!

According to the AA’s traffic bulletin, the incident on the A24 was first reported just before 5.40am today.

The incident is affecting the road in Washington, near Findon, on the main route into Worthing.

According to the AA, the road has been blocked due to a fallen tree.

Road closure

The AA said: “Partially blocked due to fallen tree on A24 Northbound before A283 The Pike.”

Elsewhere in West Sussex on the A27 near Shoreham, the road remains closed due to roadworks.

The AA said: “Road closed and delays expected due to weekend roadworks until the early hours of Monday morning on the A27 Eastbound from A2025 Grinstead Lane (Sompting Roundabout) to A283 Steyning Road (Steyning turn off).”