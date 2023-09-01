BREAKING
Industrial action affects Sussex railways: no Gatwick Express and ‘very limited’ Southern service today

Southern Rail is warning its passengers that there will be a limited service today (Friday, September 1) and tomorrow (Saturday, September 2) due to industrial action.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 1st Sep 2023, 07:26 BST

Passengers can check their journey at nationalrail.co.uk.

Southern announced on X (formerly Twitter) at 4.46pm: “1 Sept – No Gatwick Express, Great Northern or Thameslink service. A very limited Southern service runs, calling at @Gatwick_Airport & Victoria only.”

They added that on September 2, trains will start later and finish earlier and said some stations not be served.

