Industrial action affects Sussex railways: no Gatwick Express and ‘very limited’ Southern service today
Southern Rail is warning its passengers that there will be a limited service today (Friday, September 1) and tomorrow (Saturday, September 2) due to industrial action.
Passengers can check their journey at nationalrail.co.uk.
Southern announced on X (formerly Twitter) at 4.46pm: “1 Sept – No Gatwick Express, Great Northern or Thameslink service. A very limited Southern service runs, calling at @Gatwick_Airport & Victoria only.”
They added that on September 2, trains will start later and finish earlier and said some stations not be served.