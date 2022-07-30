Is Sussex affected by train strikes today?

ASLEF strike action is affecting many train operators this Saturday (July 30).

Train drivers on London Overground, Southeastern, LNER, Greater Anglia and other train companies across the UK are striking which means that Southern, Thameslink and Great Northern services will be exceptionally busy.

Southern Rail has warned its services will be ‘extremely busy’ and has advised customers not to travel on certain routes.

A Southern Rail spokesperson said: “If you travel anywhere on our network you should expect disruption, and always check immediately before you travel for the latest information and advice.”

Customers have been told to avoid travelling on these routes:

Rainham to London Bridge

Sevenoaks to London Blackfriars

Watford Junction to Clapham Junction

Tonbridge to Redhill

Uckfield to Oxted