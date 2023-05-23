Jet2 strike warning to UK tourists flying to Spain, France and Portugal, including Barcelona and Lanzarote

British holidaymakers travelling to Spain, France and Portugal in the coming weeks are being warned of potential disruption due to strikes.

Jet2 issued a travel update on its website which warned strike action was taking place in Spain on Monday (22 May), supported by the Swissport Ground Handling Service in Reus, Barcelona, Almeria and Lanzarote (Arrecife). It means that there will not be as many members of staff available at these airports, causing potential delays for passengers.

The airline is advising holidaymakers to arrive at the airport at least two hours before their flight is due to depart and to keep checking the Jet2 website for up-to-date information.

Meanwhile, the airline is also warning of strike action in Portugal and ongoing air traffic control strikes in France, meaning flight disruption and delays are likely.

Jet2

The Portuguese strike is supported by the Portuguese Immigration Services and is expected to only impact flights travelling to and from Lisbon Airport. In an update issued to passengers travelling to and from Portugal on Monday, Jet2 warned there may be longer queues at Border Control due to the strike.

It said: “Please allow yourself enough time to get through by checking in and clearing security as quickly as possible. If you have already checked in for your flight, please allow extra time at the airport for the security procedures. Our customer helpers will be on hand to make your journey as smooth as possible. If you are travelling on a Jet2holiday, you will be advised of your transfer pick up time.”

Holidaymakers travelling to France in the coming weeks also face disruption due to ongoing industrial action, supported by the Air Traffic Service in France. The strikes began in France on 14 March and are due to continue until Monday 1 May, causing potential delays and disruption to flights operating to or through French airspace during this period.

The airline said: “During Air Traffic Control Strikes we will board all Jet2.com flights for an on time departure, this will allow us to depart as soon as we are given clearance and ensure that any impact is kept to a minimum.

“Please proceed to the boarding gate as soon as this is displayed on the TV screens at the airport, this will usually be in line with an on time departure time. We will always work to minimise any prolonged waiting times on board and aim to have you on the way as quickly as possible.