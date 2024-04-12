Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

West Chiltington Road – a major route between the A259 Pulborough and West Chiltington – has been shut since before Christmas at Panners Drive after flooding and ‘severe damage’ to the road surface following the collapse of a culvert under the carriageway.

A West Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “We would like to thank the public for their patience while we designed and built a long-term solution following the collapse of a culvert in West Chiltington Road, near Panners Drive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The collapse caused flooding and significant damage to the road surface. Since then, our efforts to design and build a long-term solution were largely thwarted by persistent, heavy rainfall and flooding.

Relatively dry weather over the last week cleared the way for highways work to forge ahead at West Chiltington Road and it was reopened this afternoon (April 12). Picture contributed

“However, during the relatively dry weather over the last week or so, our contractor made significant progress and the road was reopened today (Friday).”

The most recent work included installing a culvert pipe, pouring the concrete surround and reprofiling land on either side of the road to ensure that water can flow into and away from the culvert.

Various sections of carriageway were then reinstated today.