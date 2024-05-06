Landslip causes numerous delays and cancellations to rail travel across Sussex
A signalling fault at Balcombe has caused delays for London-bound trains
However, a sensor system has now detected a possible landslip in the same area and now a number of services have been delayed and are expected to be so until 3pm.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Southern Rail said: “Following a landslip near Balcombe, and an earlier signalling problem in the same area, trains have been severely disrupted between Three Bridges and Haywards Heath.
"All lines are now open, but Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express services will continue to be affected.
"Please leave at least 45 minutes of extra time to get to your destination.
“The following routes are still affected, and may have service changes and cancellations at short notice, as well as delays:
Southern services between London Victoria, Haywards Heath and Eastbourne / Ore
Southern services between London Victoria and Littlehampton
Thameslink services between Bedford and Brighton
Gatwick Express services between London Victoria, Gatwick Airport, Haywards Heath and Brighton
Thameslink services between Royston and Brighton.
"Where available, you can use your ticket interchangeably between Southern, Thameslink, or Gatwick Express services on any reasonable route.
“However, because services via Haywards Heath are severely disrupted, these options may not get you to your destination straight away.”
