Landslip causes numerous delays and cancellations to rail travel across Sussex

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A signalling fault at Balcombe has caused delays for London-bound trains

However, a sensor system has now detected a possible landslip in the same area and now a number of services have been delayed and are expected to be so until 3pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement, a spokesperson for Southern Rail said: “Following a landslip near Balcombe, and an earlier signalling problem in the same area, trains have been severely disrupted between Three Bridges and Haywards Heath.

A landslip has caused numerous delays and cancellations for trains across Sussex today (Monday, May 6). Picture: Southern Rail

"All lines are now open, but Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express services will continue to be affected.

"Please leave at least 45 minutes of extra time to get to your destination.

“The following routes are still affected, and may have service changes and cancellations at short notice, as well as delays:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southern services between London Victoria, Haywards Heath and Eastbourne / Ore

Southern services between London Victoria and Littlehampton

Thameslink services between Bedford and Brighton

Gatwick Express services between London Victoria, Gatwick Airport, Haywards Heath and Brighton

Thameslink services between Royston and Brighton.

"Where available, you can use your ticket interchangeably between Southern, Thameslink, or Gatwick Express services on any reasonable route.