Landslip causing train disruption from Brighton to Gatwick: no Gatwick Express services running from airport to seafront

Gatwick Express has announced that none of its services are running between Gatwick Airport and Brighton today (Saturday, April 6).
By Lawrence Smith
Published 6th Apr 2024, 13:18 BST
The announcement was made on X earlier this morning after Southern reported a landslip between Hassocks and Burgess Hill.

A Gatwick Express spokesperson said: “Gatwick Express services are being affected by this incident. NO Gatwick Express services will run between Gatwick Airport and Brighton. You can use your ticket on Thameslink services at no extra cost.”

People can see live updates at gatwickexpress.com/travel-information/plan-your-journey/service-updates.

Southern released this photo of the landslip between Hassocks and Burgess Hill

Southern said: “Fewer trains are running between Gatwick Airport and Brighton and journeys between these stations are facing delays around 60mins. Services that usually run from Victoria to Littlehampton will either be diverted via Horsham, terminate early or cancelled. Services that run along the coastway including services in the direction of Hastings and Southampton, are not affected by this incident but may be busier than usual.”

People can use their tickets on these services at no extra cost: Thameslink on any reasonable route, Metrobus on all routes between Gatwick to Brighton and London Underground between London Terminals.

But Southern warned that using an alternative route could extend people's journey by up to 45 minutes.

