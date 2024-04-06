Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The announcement was made on X earlier this morning after Southern reported a landslip between Hassocks and Burgess Hill.

A Gatwick Express spokesperson said: “Gatwick Express services are being affected by this incident. NO Gatwick Express services will run between Gatwick Airport and Brighton. You can use your ticket on Thameslink services at no extra cost.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People can see live updates at gatwickexpress.com/travel-information/plan-your-journey/service-updates.

Southern released this photo of the landslip between Hassocks and Burgess Hill

Southern said: “Fewer trains are running between Gatwick Airport and Brighton and journeys between these stations are facing delays around 60mins. Services that usually run from Victoria to Littlehampton will either be diverted via Horsham, terminate early or cancelled. Services that run along the coastway including services in the direction of Hastings and Southampton, are not affected by this incident but may be busier than usual.”

People can use their tickets on these services at no extra cost: Thameslink on any reasonable route, Metrobus on all routes between Gatwick to Brighton and London Underground between London Terminals.