Lane closed for emergency repairs after car fire on Hampshire / West Sussex / Surrey border

Published 4th Aug 2025, 08:37 BST
Here is your morning traffic report for Sussex and Surrey on Monday, August 4.

Part of the A3 has been closed for emergency repairs after a car fire. AA Traffic News reported the incident on the Hampshire / West Sussex / Surrey border.

A traffic notice read: “One lane closed due to emergency repairs on A3 northbound between B2131 London Road (Liphook / Bramshott turn off) and the A333. Resurfacing following a car fire on Sunday evening.”

Traffic delays were said to be increasing, on Monday morning – on the A3 northbound in Surrey. Motorists are said to be travelling at an average speed of 15 mph.

Part of the A3 has been closed for emergency repairs after a car fire. Photo: Sussex World stock image
Part of the A3 has been closed for emergency repairs after a car fire. Photo: Sussex World stock image

Meanwhile, the AA has reported a collision in Whyteleafe – a village in the district of Tandridge, Surrey,

A traffic notice on Monday morning read: “Road closed due to crash on Westhall Road both ways from B270 Hillbury Road to Oakley Road. Traffic is coping well.”

There has also been a road traffic incident in Binderton – a hamlet three miles north of Chichester.

The AA reported: “Crash on A286 near Binderton Lane.”

For the latest traffic information, visit https://www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news

