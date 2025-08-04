Lane closed for emergency repairs after car fire on Hampshire / West Sussex / Surrey border
Part of the A3 has been closed for emergency repairs after a car fire. AA Traffic News reported the incident on the Hampshire / West Sussex / Surrey border.
A traffic notice read: “One lane closed due to emergency repairs on A3 northbound between B2131 London Road (Liphook / Bramshott turn off) and the A333. Resurfacing following a car fire on Sunday evening.”
Traffic delays were said to be increasing, on Monday morning – on the A3 northbound in Surrey. Motorists are said to be travelling at an average speed of 15 mph.
Meanwhile, the AA has reported a collision in Whyteleafe – a village in the district of Tandridge, Surrey,
A traffic notice on Monday morning read: “Road closed due to crash on Westhall Road both ways from B270 Hillbury Road to Oakley Road. Traffic is coping well.”
There has also been a road traffic incident in Binderton – a hamlet three miles north of Chichester.
The AA reported: “Crash on A286 near Binderton Lane.”
For the latest traffic information, visit https://www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news