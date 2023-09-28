BREAKING
There are reports that a lane is closed on the M23 near Gatwick airport this morning (Thursday, September 28).
By Lawrence Smith
Published 28th Sep 2023, 07:15 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 07:15 BST
AA Traffic News at https://www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “One lane closed due to stalled vehicle on M23 Southbound from J8 M25 J7 to J9 (Gatwick Airport). Traffic is coping well.”

The incident was first reported at 5.50am.

