Lane closed on M23 near Gatwick: warning about stalled vehicle
There are reports that a lane is closed on the M23 near Gatwick airport this morning (Thursday, September 28).
AA Traffic News at https://www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “One lane closed due to stalled vehicle on M23 Southbound from J8 M25 J7 to J9 (Gatwick Airport). Traffic is coping well.”
The incident was first reported at 5.50am.