Lanes have just reopened on the M23 this afternoon (Monday, May 22), following reports of a serious crash.

At about 1.30pm National Highways: South-East said on Twitter: “We’re getting reports of a serious collision on the M23 southbound between J8 (M25) and J9. Air Ambulance is en route to scene, traffic is being held.”

Drivers were warned to expect delays.

At around 2.45pm National Highways: South-East tweeted that three lanes out of four were open on the M23 southbound between junction eight and junction nine.

Sussex traffic and travel

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said: “The inside lane remains closed following a collision involving a motorbike. The Air Ambulance has now left the scene.”

At 3.47pm National Highways: South-East confirmed that all lanes were open once again but warned drivers of ten minute delays when approaching the area.