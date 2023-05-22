Edit Account-Sign Out
Lanes closed on M23: recovery work on route to Gatwick after reports of serious crash

Lanes have just reopened on the M23 this afternoon (Monday, May 22), following reports of a serious crash.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 22nd May 2023, 16:00 BST

At about 1.30pm National Highways: South-East said on Twitter: “We’re getting reports of a serious collision on the M23 southbound between J8 (M25) and J9. Air Ambulance is en route to scene, traffic is being held.”

Drivers were warned to expect delays.

At around 2.45pm National Highways: South-East tweeted that three lanes out of four were open on the M23 southbound between junction eight and junction nine.

They said: “The inside lane remains closed following a collision involving a motorbike. The Air Ambulance has now left the scene.”

At 3.47pm National Highways: South-East confirmed that all lanes were open once again but warned drivers of ten minute delays when approaching the area.

For breaking news from across Sussex, as well as traffic news, crime stories, weather, and human interest stories, visit www.sussexexpress.co.uk.

