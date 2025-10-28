Late night buses replace trains between Brighton and Worthing most of this week

Late-night work will see buses replace some trains between Brighton and Worthing.

Southern Rail passengers are being advised to check their journeys this week as late-night work will see buses replace trains between Brighton and Worthing.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From Monday 27 to Thursday 30 October, lines between the two towns will be closed overnight for maintenance, affecting services from around 11.30pm until the end of service.

Trains from London Victoria to Worthing will instead terminate at Brighton, with replacement buses running between Brighton, Hove, Worthing and West Worthing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 10.20 pm service from Southampton Central to Brighton will skip Southwick and Portslade, with a bus running from Worthing to cover those stops.

The 10.52 pm train from Portsmouth Harbour to Brighton will finish at Littlehampton, where a replacement bus to Brighton will depart at 11.53 pm and call at all stations.

Southern Rail has warned that journey times will be longer than usual and buses may be busier, advising passengers to allow extra time and check National Rail Enquiries before travelling.