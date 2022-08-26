Lewes Bus Station will close this September
All bus services from Lewes Bus Station will end next month.
East Sussex County Council (ESCC) have received notice from the owners, Generator Group, that the council’s license to use Lewes Bus Station will end. The notice requires all bus services to cease at the site by Friday (September 16).
The council has been engaging with the Generator Group to identify and assess alternative locations for the provision of a bus station as part of their planning application to the South Downs National Park Authority to develop the current site.
Councillor Claire Dowling, lead member for transport and the environment, said: “We remain committed to working with them to deliver an alternative location for a town centre bus station.”
Most Popular
Alternative arrangements for temporary bus stops around the town centre will be put in place to ensure our buses can continue to serve passengers. The temporary bus stops will be located at Friars Walk and on School Hill.