Lewes Bus Station will close this September

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

East Sussex County Council (ESCC) have received notice from the owners, Generator Group, that the council’s license to use Lewes Bus Station will end. The notice requires all bus services to cease at the site by Friday (September 16).

The council has been engaging with the Generator Group to identify and assess alternative locations for the provision of a bus station as part of their planning application to the South Downs National Park Authority to develop the current site.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Claire Dowling, lead member for transport and the environment, said: “We remain committed to working with them to deliver an alternative location for a town centre bus station.”

Lewes Bus Station will close (photo from Google Maps)