Passengers are being reminded to check before they travel tomorrow as the line between Hurst Green and East Grinstead is set to reopen tomorrow [Tuesday, January 24] morning.

Network Rail engineers and contractors BAM Nuttall have worked around the clock to repair a landslip that closed the railway between East Grinstead and Hurst Green in Surrey, on Tuesday, January 17.

The line had to be blocked after a 10-metre stretch of a seven-metre-high embankment slipped away from the railway, around half a mile towards London from Lingfield station.

In addition, cracks spread six metres on either side of the slip site, leading to fears it could get worse if action wasn’t taken immediately.

Engineers installed a steel wall, made of 44, 10-metre-long steel piles, which will stabilise and support the embankment, using 50,000 tonnes of ballast, the stone that supports the track.

Before the line can fully reopen for passengers commuting tomorrow morning, a tamper train will be used to compact the ballast and make sure the newly laid track is properly aligned, while engineers relay power and signalling cables.

Network Rail’s route director for Sussex, Lucy McAuliffe, said: “I’m really pleased to say that we’re able to reopen the railway slightly earlier than expected ahead of our midweek target.

“Our teams and contractors have been working really hard to get the landslip fixed as quickly as possible and I’d like to say a huge thank you for their quick response and collaborative efforts.

