A five-year-old girl was left seriously hurt after a collision in Littlehampton, police have said.

Sussex Police is appealing for witnesses and information after the incident in Daisyfields – in the Wick area – at about 11.30am on Saturday, May 4.

The collision involved a black Mercedes A180 and a grey Ford Transit van, police said.

A spokesperson added: “A passenger in the Mercedes, a five-year-old girl, was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

"The driver of the Mercedes, a 35-year-old local woman, was also taken to hospital but her injuries were not described as serious.

“The Ford Transit is believed to have been unoccupied at the time of the collision.”

Police said its officers are investigating the collision and are appealing for anyone with relevant CCTV, dashcam and doorbell footage to come forward.

"In particular anyone with footage of the vehicles in the area at the time is also asked to report it to the police,” a spokperson added.