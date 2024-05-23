London-bound trains delayed after railway line fault in West Sussex
Southern Rail reported at 8.30am that a fault with the signalling system has occurred between Three Bridges and Crawley.
"Trains running in this area may pick up minor delays, in the direction of London,” a statement on social media read.
"Minor delays are affecting northbound trains here whilst the onsite engineers work to rectify the fault.”
People planning to change at Three Bridges for connections, have been advised to ‘take an earlier train’.
A spokesperson added: “If you are travelling on the Horsham-Victoria route this morning, you must allow extra time to complete your journey. Trains may pick up five to ten minute delays in this area.
"Trains in the direction of Horsham are not affected by this incident.
“You will not need an alternative route to complete your journey this morning. But you should use journey planners to check before you travel.”
