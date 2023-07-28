An easyJet flight from London Gatwick was forced to return to the airport this [July 28] morning due to a ‘technical issue’.

Flight EZY6427 to Dubrovnik, Croatia took off from Gatwick at 8.10am but turned back after just a few minutes in the air.

The aircraft was met by emergency services at Gatwick ‘as a precaution’ following the unexpected grounding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The easyJet flight was originally scheduled to land in Dubrovnik at 11.30am before the diversion.

An easyJet flight from London Gatwick was forced to return to the airport this [July 28] morning due to a ‘technical issue’. Picture by PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images

An easyJet spokesperson said: "easyJet can confirm that flight EZY6427 from London Gatwick to Dubrovnik this morning returned from airborne due to a technical issue.

“The captain performed a routine landing in line with procedures and the aircraft was met by emergency services at Gatwick as a precaution only where passengers have disembarked.