London Gatwick Airport: easyJet flight to Dubrovnik forced to return to airport with ‘technical issue’ after just minutes in the air

An easyJet flight from London Gatwick was forced to return to the airport this [July 28] morning due to a ‘technical issue’.
By Matt Pole
Published 28th Jul 2023, 18:16 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 18:20 BST

Flight EZY6427 to Dubrovnik, Croatia took off from Gatwick at 8.10am but turned back after just a few minutes in the air.

The aircraft was met by emergency services at Gatwick ‘as a precaution’ following the unexpected grounding.

The easyJet flight was originally scheduled to land in Dubrovnik at 11.30am before the diversion.

An easyJet flight from London Gatwick was forced to return to the airport this [July 28] morning due to a ‘technical issue’. Picture by PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty ImagesAn easyJet flight from London Gatwick was forced to return to the airport this [July 28] morning due to a ‘technical issue’. Picture by PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images
An easyJet flight from London Gatwick was forced to return to the airport this [July 28] morning due to a ‘technical issue’. Picture by PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images

An easyJet spokesperson said: "easyJet can confirm that flight EZY6427 from London Gatwick to Dubrovnik this morning returned from airborne due to a technical issue.

“The captain performed a routine landing in line with procedures and the aircraft was met by emergency services at Gatwick as a precaution only where passengers have disembarked.

“The safety of its passengers and crew is easyJet's highest priority and easyJet operates its fleet of aircraft in strict compliance with all manufacturers’ guidelines.”

