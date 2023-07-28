Flight EZY6427 to Dubrovnik, Croatia took off from Gatwick at 8.10am but turned back after just a few minutes in the air.
The aircraft was met by emergency services at Gatwick ‘as a precaution’ following the unexpected grounding.
The easyJet flight was originally scheduled to land in Dubrovnik at 11.30am before the diversion.
An easyJet spokesperson said: "easyJet can confirm that flight EZY6427 from London Gatwick to Dubrovnik this morning returned from airborne due to a technical issue.
“The captain performed a routine landing in line with procedures and the aircraft was met by emergency services at Gatwick as a precaution only where passengers have disembarked.
“The safety of its passengers and crew is easyJet's highest priority and easyJet operates its fleet of aircraft in strict compliance with all manufacturers’ guidelines.”