London Gatwick Airport flying to 90 per cent of pre-pandemic destinations this Easter - these are the most popular destinations

This Easter school holiday, London Gatwick Airport will fly to 90% of the destinations it offered passengers during the same period in 2019.

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 5th Apr 2023, 12:29 BST

London Gatwick - part of VINCI Airports' network - will serve 177 destinations this Easter, compared to 197 in the same period in 2019 (90%), with total flight volumes recovering to 86%. The most popular destinations for Easter getaways include Barcelona, Dublin and Malaga, while Dubai, New York and Orlando top the long-haul charts.

Gatwick’s busiest day for departures is expected to be Thursday 6 April, while Easter Monday is predicted to be the busiest day overall. Over the past two weeks Gatwick has welcomed several new routes, including Air India flights to Goa, Kochi, Amritsar and Ahmedabad, Air China operations to Beijing, British Airways services to Las Vegas, Aruba and Georgetown, and Wizz Air will fly to Istanbul and Nice.

Passengers on the skybridge at Gatwick AirportPassengers on the skybridge at Gatwick Airport
Passengers on the skybridge at Gatwick Airport

Delta Air Lines will begin operating from London Gatwick to New York next week, while later this month (23 April), Lufthansa will arrive at Gatwick with daily flights to Frankfurt. Jonathan Pollard, Chief Commercial Officer, London Gatwick Airport said: “Following a strong recovery in 2022, we are delighted to see passenger demand continue into the Easter holidays.

“We’ve recently welcomed a number of fantastic new airlines and destinations, with more on the horizon. This is great news for passengers across London and the South East. Our recovery is continuing strongly and we're very much looking forward to welcoming passengers over the Easter period and beyond.”

You can see more Gatwick Airport news here.

