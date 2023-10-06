BREAKING
London Gatwick Airport: Passenger Advisory Group recruiting new volunteers to represent views of passengers

London Gatwick Airport is looking to recruit four new voluntary members to join GATCOM's Passenger Advisory Group (PAG) to give feedback and make recommendations on all aspects of the airport's passenger experience.
By Matt Pole
Published 6th Oct 2023, 10:52 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 10:53 BST
PAG is a subgroup of GATCOM, the independent consultative group within which the management of Gatwick interacts with local public agencies, local business, resident groups, airlines and passenger interests.

We're looking for candidates that have the commitment and enthusiasm to volunteer their time and bring knowledge and experience to the group. They may be regular travellers or have a genuine interest in the way airports function, and need to live within an hour of our airport.

The chairman of PAG, Samantha Williams, said: “Our members help shape all kinds of projects at the airport such as, new plans for check-in areas, facilities for passengers with reduced mobility, wayfinding signage and the use of new technology to enhance the passenger experience.

London Gatwick Airport is looking to recruit four new voluntary members to join GATCOM's Passenger Advisory Group (PAG) to give feedback and make recommendations on all aspects of the airport's passenger experience. Picture by Hollie Adams/Getty ImagesLondon Gatwick Airport is looking to recruit four new voluntary members to join GATCOM's Passenger Advisory Group (PAG) to give feedback and make recommendations on all aspects of the airport's passenger experience. Picture by Hollie Adams/Getty Images
“For someone who’s passionate about customer service this is a great opportunity to really make a difference for Gatwick’s passengers.”

For more information and an application pack please contact Monique Smart, GATCOM Secretariat, c/o County Hall, Chichester, West Sussex PO19 1RQ, e-mail [email protected] or telephone 033022 22543.

The deadline for applications is 5pm on October 20, 2023.

