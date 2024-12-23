London Gatwick airport set for busiest day of festive period - here are the top tips for travelling this Christmas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

London Gatwick is set to welcome an influx of passengers travelling over the busy festive period.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The busiest day over the Christmas break is expected to be Sunday, 29 December with 769 flights. On Christmas Day the airport will be open and operating with an expected 228 flights.

The most popular Christmas destinations this year are Dubai, Shanghai and Cancun (long-haul) and Geneva, Barcelona and Milan (short-haul).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Passengers can also choose from over 220 destinations from 55 airlines at London Gatwick this winter with 28 flights per week to four Lapland destinations.

London Gatwick is set to welcome an influx of passengers travelling over the busy festive period | Picture: submitted

Top tips for passengers travelling over the festive period include:

Plan your journey to the airport in advance: Check roadworks and rail services before you travel . If driving, book parking in advance with Official London Gatwick Parking

Prepare for security as normal: Bring liquids in containers up to 100ml in 1-litre clear plastic bags and remove those plastic bags and electrical items from hand luggage

Book special assistance at least 48 hours in advance: More information is available on the London Gatwick website

Arrive on time: Typically, this is three hours before a long-haul flight and two hours before a short-haul flight

Make the most of London Gatwick’s range of restaurants and bars: Pizza Express, Black Sheep Coffee and Krispy Kreme have all landed at London Gatwick in 2024

If shopping, enjoy 10% off when you use World Duty Free’s Reserve & Collect service: Browse products online, reserve them up to 30 days before you travel, then collect and pay in-store

For those travelling to celebrate with friends and family, passengers can take up to two boxes of unopened crackers in hand luggage and festive food. Mince pies, Christmas puddings and even frozen turkeys – can all be taken in hand luggage. No creams, liquids, gels or pastes above 100ml. To ensure a smooth security process, passengers are not allowed to pack wrapped presents in hand luggage.

Nick Williams, Head of Passenger Operations at London Gatwick said:“As we work towards our vision of becoming the airport for everyone, whatever your journey, we are all looking forward to welcoming passengers and helping them on their journey wherever they are heading to this Christmas.

“Christmas is a busy time at London Gatwick and everyone at the airport is working alongside our partners to deliver the best possible experience for passengers.”