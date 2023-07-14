Nearly a thousand workers are set to take eight days of strike action at London Gatwick Airport beginning later this month in a dispute over pay.

The 950 workers, who are members of Unite, the UK’s leading union, are employed by four companies: ASC, Menzies Aviation, GGS and DHL Services Ltd. All four companies conduct outsourced operations for major airlines primarily undertaking ground handling, baggage handling, ramp agent, dispatchers and check in agents roles. Given the scale of the industrial action, disruption, delays and cancellations are inevitable across the airport.

While the workers are on varying rates of pay, the majority are paid on average under £12 an hour, despite undertaking highly demanding and safety critical roles. During the pandemic, many companies at Gatwick Airport made large-scale redundancies and cut the pay and conditions of their remaining staff.

Unite has been in negotiations with the four companies since January but they all have failed to make offers that meets the workers’ expectations.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Our members at Gatwick Airport undertake incredibly demanding roles and are essential to keeping the airport and airlines working, yet their employers somehow think it is acceptable to pay them a pittance.

“As part of Unite’s unyielding focus on the jobs, pay and condition of its members the union has drawn a line in the sand and is committed to eradicating the scourge of low pay at the airport.”

The workers will strike initially for four days beginning on Friday, July 28 ending on Tuesday, August 1. Then a further four days from Friday, August 4 until Tuesday, August 8.

The airlines affected include: British Airways, easyJet, Ryanair, TUI, Westjet and Wizz.

In addition to the four companies where an industrial action mandate has already been secured, Unite is also balloting its members at DHL Gatwick Direct, Red Handling and Wilson James. All three ballots will close on Monday, July 31 if workers vote for industrial action, the strikes in these companies could begin by the middle of next month.