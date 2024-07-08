London Gatwick baggage screening strikes postponed after improved offer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Strikes by London Gatwick baggage security screeners have been postponed following an improved pay offer, Unite, the UK’s leading union, said today (July 8).

The workers, who are employed by ICTS, have agreed to call all off industrial action scheduled to take place from July 12 to 14 and July 19 to 21 while they ballot on the offer.

If it is rejected, fresh industrial action will be scheduled.

Strikes on the same dates by 200 Wilson James workers who provide special assistance services for vulnerable passengers are set to go ahead.

Unite regional officer Dominic Rothwell said: “As a sign of good faith, ICTS workers at Gatwick have postponed strike action while they are balloted on the new offer.