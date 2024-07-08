London Gatwick baggage screening strikes postponed after improved offer

By Matt Pole
Published 8th Jul 2024, 10:53 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Strikes by London Gatwick baggage security screeners have been postponed following an improved pay offer, Unite, the UK’s leading union, said today (July 8).

The workers, who are employed by ICTS, have agreed to call all off industrial action scheduled to take place from July 12 to 14 and July 19 to 21 while they ballot on the offer.

If it is rejected, fresh industrial action will be scheduled.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Strikes on the same dates by 200 Wilson James workers who provide special assistance services for vulnerable passengers are set to go ahead.

Strikes by London Gatwick baggage security screeners have been postponed following an improved pay offer, Unite, the UK’s leading union, said today (July 8). Picture by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty ImagesStrikes by London Gatwick baggage security screeners have been postponed following an improved pay offer, Unite, the UK’s leading union, said today (July 8). Picture by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images
Strikes by London Gatwick baggage security screeners have been postponed following an improved pay offer, Unite, the UK’s leading union, said today (July 8). Picture by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

Unite regional officer Dominic Rothwell said: “As a sign of good faith, ICTS workers at Gatwick have postponed strike action while they are balloted on the new offer.

“Industrial action by Wilson James workers can also be avoided but only if the company comes forward with an improved deal.”

Related topics:Unite

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.