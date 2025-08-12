London Gatwick braced for severe August delays as baggage screeners strike

London Gatwick baggage screeners will strike over pay in late August, including over the bank holiday, Unite, the UK’s leading union, have said.

The workers, employed by ICTS, are amongst the lowest paid workers at the airport earning just above the minimum wage.

ICTS’s turnover has grown by 110 per cent since 2020, reaching £170.59 million in 2024.

It made a profit before tax of £6.1 million in 2024, a 46.9 per cent increase compared to the year before.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “ICTS has more than enough money to offer these workers a fair pay rise. Not doing so is just corporate greed.

“ICTS’ Gatwick workers will receive Unite’s complete backing for as long as it takes during their strikes for fair pay.”

The workers will strike from Friday, August 22 to Tuesday, August 26 and from Friday, August 29 to Tuesday, September 2.

All flights out of Gatwick will face disruption during these times. Industrial action will intensify if the dispute is not resolved.

Unite regional officer Ben Davis said: “ICTS is entirely responsible for the disruption that will be caused to Gatwick passengers during the strike action.

“It can well afford to put forward an acceptable pay offer and that is what needs to happen.

“Despite performing a critical role, these workers are amongst the lowest paid at the airport.

“Gatwick should be stepping in and pressuring ICTS to put an improved offer forward.”