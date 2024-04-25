Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The airline has been advised of a national air traffic control strike affecting flights flying in and out of France, as well as flights over French airspace today (April 25).

EasyJet expects significant disruption across its network and advises customers to check the status of their flight on its flight tracker on its mobile app or website.

A number of flights to and from France have been cancelled or delayed so far today at London Gatwick.

EasyJet will be doing all it can to ‘minimise any disruption’ to flights that may be impacted by France's air traffic control strikes. Picture by Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

The cancellations come in spite of the withdrawal of strike action by the SNCTA, one of the country’s biggest unions, which came too late to avoid disruption after France’s DGAC civil aviation authority asked airlines to cut 75% of Thursday's flights at Paris Orly airport, 65% of flights at Marseille, and 55% of flights at Paris Charles-De-Gaulle.

An easyJet spokesperson said: “We have been advised of a national air traffic control strike affecting flights flying in and out of France, as well as flights over French airspace on 25th April 2024.

“We expect significant disruption across our network and advise customers to check the status of their flight on our flight tracker on our mobile app or website: www.easyjet.com/en/flight-tracker.

“To provide additional support, our UK customer services lines will be extended until midnight on Wednesday 24th April and Thursday 25th April.

“Although this situation is outside of our control, we would like to reassure customers that we are doing all we can to minimise any disruption to our flights that may occur because of the strike action.