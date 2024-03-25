London Gatwick issues advice and guidance to passengers as airport gears up for ‘busy Easter break’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The highest number of departures at London Gatwick are expected to be on Easter Sunday (March 31), while Sunday, April 7 is predicted to be the busiest day overall.

The most popular destinations for the Easter getaway include Barcelona, Malaga and Rome, while Dubai, Orlando and New York top the long-haul charts.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nick Williams, head of passenger operations London Gatwick, said: “Everyone at Gatwick is gearing up for a busy Easter break, we are all looking forward to welcoming passengers as they travel through the airport to reach their destinations. We are working hard, alongside our airlines and partners, to ensure a smooth operation for all.

London Gatwick is ready to welcome passengers as they travel over the Easter holiday period, in what will be the busiest two weeks for the airport so far this year. Picture contributed

“We are proud to now offer an expansive choice of 220 destinations from 56 airlines. These services are vital for offering passengers across London and the South East an excellent choice of holiday locations, or opportunities to visit family and friends further afield.

“With so many people travelling, we remind passengers to prepare in advance and read our advice for coming to the airport.”

Top tips for passengers travelling over the Easter break include:

– Plan your journey to the airport in advance: Check road works and rail services before you travel

– If driving, book in advance with Official London Gatwick Parking

– Prepare for security as normal: Bring liquids in containers up to 100ml in 1-litre clear plastic bags and remove those plastic bags and electrical items from hand luggage

– Book special assistance at least 48 hours in advance: More information is available on the London Gatwick website

– Arrive on time: Make sure you arrive when check-in opens. Typically, this is three hours before a long-haul flight and two hours before a short-haul flight.

– Make the most of London Gatwick’s range of restaurants and bars: Vagabond Bar and Kitchen, BrewDog, Greggs and The Breakfast Club have all landed at London Gatwick in recent months

– If shopping, enjoy 10% off when you use World Duty Free’s Reserve & Collect service: Browse products online, reserve them up to 30 days before you travel, then collect and pay in-store

London Gatwick is investing in its long-term future and its planning application to bring the airport’s existing Northern Runway into routine use, has now entered the examination phase with the Planning Inspectorate.