London Gatwick issues advice to passengers after ‘isolated issue’ with IT system

London Gatwick have issued advice to passengers after an ‘isolated issue’ with one of the airport’s IT systems.
By Matt Pole
Published 10th Apr 2024, 12:30 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2024, 12:57 BST
The airport experienced issues with part of the baggage IT system this morning [April 10].

A fallback process to manually sort bags has been implemented, but the airport said passengers may experience some delays checking in as the process ‘takes more time than usual’.

Outgoing flights have not been affected by the technical issue, and Gatwick has advised passengers to still arrive at their normal check-in time.

London Gatwick have issued advice to passengers after an ‘isolated issue’ with one of the airport’s IT systems. Picture by Jack Taylor/Getty Images

A London Gatwick spokesperson said: “At 10:30 this morning we experienced an isolated issue with part of the baggage IT system. A fallback process was quickly implemented to manually sort bags.

“This process takes more time than usual, so passengers may experience some delays while checking in.

“Passengers should still arrive for their normal check-in time, which is typically two hours ahead of the flight time for short-haul, and three hours for long-haul.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”

In a later statement, Gatwick confirmed the issue had been resolved.

A London Gatwick spokesperson said: “An earlier isolated issue with part of the baggage IT system has now been resolved. We expect any check-in queues to quickly clear. We apologise to passengers for any inconvenience."

