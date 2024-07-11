Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new study has revealed the UK airports where your flight is most likely to be cancelled this summer.

Online casino comparison site Casino Alpha analysed data from the UK Civil Aviation Authority to find the number and percentage of flight cancellations at UK airports throughout 2023.

Airports with 10,000 or more arranged flights during the year with the highest percentage of cancellations determined the ranking.

Aberdeen Airport ranks top, with 4.39% of scheduled flights in 2023 being cancelled. Aberdeen Airport reported 28,690 planned flights, 1,318 of which did not go ahead.

Approximately 31% of flights from Aberdeen arrived up to 15 minutes late to their destination, whilst a further 10.39% of flights landed 16 to 30 minutes late.

Coming in second place is London City Airport, with 4.04% of arranged flights being cancelled in 2023.

Out of a total of 48,486 organised flights, 2,039 were cancelled and an additional 34.19% arrived at their destination up to 15 minutes late.

Third in the ranking is George Best Belfast City Airport, which saw 3.6% of flights cancelled (1,056 out of 28,317) throughout 2023.

Approximately 27% of flights that left Belfast City Airport arrived up to 15 minutes late, whilst another 8.83% landed between 16 and 30 minutes late.

Southampton Airport places fourth, with 3.15% of the scheduled flights in 2023 being cancelled. Southampton Airport reported 17,330 planned flights, 564 of which did not go ahead.

Approximately 29% of flights from Southampton arrived up to 15 minutes late to their destination, whilst a further 9.61% of flights landed 16 to 30 minutes late.

In fifth comes Leeds Bradford Airport, with 3% of scheduled flights being cancelled in 2023.

Out of a total of 28,397 flights, 879 were cancelled and an additional 32.96% arrived at their destination up to 15 minutes late.

Glasgow Airport comes in sixth, which saw 2.38% of flights cancelled (1,519 out of 62,242) throughout 2023.

Approximately 30% of flights leaving Glasgow Airport arrived up to 15 minutes late, whilst another 11.65% landed between 16 and 30 minutes late.

Seventh on the list is Heathrow Airport, with 2.06% of scheduled flights in 2023 being cancelled. Heathrow Airport reported 450,165 planned flights, 9,466 of which did not go ahead.

Approximately 33% of flights from Heathrow arrived up to 15 minutes late to their destination, whilst a further 15.06% of flights landed 16 to 30 minutes late.

In eighth place is Gatwick Airport, with 1.85% of the arranged flights being cancelled in 2023.

From a total of 252,992 organised flights, 4,767 were cancelled and an additional 29.74% arrived at their destination up to 15 minutes late.

Jersey Airport ranks ninth, with 1.66% of scheduled flights in 2023 being cancelled. Out of the 17,272 scheduled flights, 291 were called off.

Approximately 30% of the flights leaving Jersey Airport arrived up to 15 minutes late, whilst another 11.25% landed between 16 and 30 minutes late.

Landing the tenth spot is Edinburgh Airport, with 1.63% of the scheduled flights in 2023 being cancelled. Edinburgh Airport reported 104,969 planned flights, 1,739 of which did not go ahead.

Approximately 30% of flights from Edinburgh arrived up to 15 minutes late to their destination, whilst a further 14.30% of flights landed 16 to 30 minutes late.

East Midlands International Airport reported the lowest number of flight cancellations, with just 0.44% of the arranged flights being cancelled in 2023.

Out of a total of 25,410 organised flights, 113 were cancelled, and an additional 31.80% arrived at their destination up to 15 minutes late.

A spokesperson for Casino Alpha said: “Nobody wants to arrive at the airport to learn their flight has been cancelled, but sometimes unforeseen circumstances mean travel plans can’t go ahead.

“It’s clear from the data that all UK airports experience a huge lack of punctuality even when flights go ahead as scheduled.”