London Gatwick Northern Runway plans: Councils submit string of concerns to government-appointed panel

Crawley Borough Council and nine other authorities have submitted a string of concerns to a government-appointed panel about Gatwick Airport’s Northern Runway plans.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The airport’s proposals to bring its emergency runway into regular use for departing flights only have divided opinion across the region.

The proposals were accepted for examination in August and are expected to be looked at by an Examining Authority panel (ExA) in early 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During a meeting of the borough council’s planning committee, it was agreed to submit a holding objection to the plans – one which could be changed should the airport address the concerns raised.

The airport’s proposals to bring its emergency runway into regular use for departing flights only have divided opinion across the region. Picture: Jeffrey Milstein

A spokesman said: “Gatwick Airport is a huge economic asset for the town.

“We support its continued development as a one runway, two terminal airport and are pleased that more long-haul routes have come to Gatwick – something that supports the Crawley economy and residents.

“However, we have a wide range of concerns with the airport’s Northern Runway Project, including the uncertainty regarding future economic benefits for residents, the airport’s ability to operate within acceptable and enforceable limits without causing environmental harm, the impacts of construction, air quality, traffic and a lack of active travel solutions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the ExA visited the area in and around Gatwick between October 10 and 12 to carry out an inspection.

They covered sites such as the Conservation Areas in Horley, Charlwood and Burstow as well as major roads such as the A23, Balcombe Road and the M23 spur.

Should the £2.2billion proposals be approved, Gatwick Airport has said that construction could start in 2025 and be completed and ready for operational use by the end of the decade.

The other nine authorities, who issued a joint statement with Crawley were East Sussex County Council, Horsham District Council, Kent County Council, Mid Sussex District Council, Mole Valley District Council, Reigate and Banstead Borough Council, Surrey County Council, Tandridge District Council and West Sussex County Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said: “All 10 councils have independently submitted their relevant representations regarding Gatwick Airport’s Northern Runway Project.

“These include wide-ranging concerns and raise issues about the ability of the airport to operate within acceptable and enforceable limits without causing health and environmental harm.

“They include the need for appropriate noise limits, air quality concerns and the ability of transport networks to manage increased traffic, including by sustainable modes of travel.

“The concerns also include the need for adequate protection of heritage and ecology assets and to secure net zero on-airport greenhouse gas emissions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad