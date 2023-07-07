London Gatwick £2.2bn growth plans: Airport chief 'confident' scheme will be accepted

The airport submitted an application, known as a Development Consent Order (DCO), on Thursday (July 6) to the Planning Inspectorate (PINS), outlining its ambition to bring the airport’s existing Northern Runway into routine use alongside its Main Runway.

By investing in its long-term future, London Gatwick says it will also enhance the crucial economic role it plays by creating around 14,000 new jobs and injecting £1 billion into the region’s economy every year. This growth would come from increased tourism, trade, supply-chain, and other business opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And although campaign groups such as CAGNE (Communities Against Gatwick Noise Emissions) and GACC (Gatwick Area Conservation Campaign) have vowed to continue to fight the plans because of the environmental impacts, London Gatwick believes the forward-looking and low impact plan aim to leverage the airport’s existing infrastructure to unlock new capacity and improve airport resilience, in line with government policy.

Stewart Wingate, Chief Executive of London Gatwick, is confident the airport's growth plans will be accepted by planning inspectorate and the Secretary of State. Picture: Steve Robards/SussexWorld

Mr Wingate said: “I have had teams working on this since 2017, we have publicly consulted in 2020 and 2021, they are professional teams and we are very confident that the plans we have put forward explain very well the economic benefits, about £1 billion GVA to the local economy, the creation of around 14,000 jobs because of this scheme, 3,000 of which will be at the airport.

“It also sets out what the environmental impacts are but more importantly what our mitigations are against those impacts. And because of all that we are confident we have done as good a job as we possibly could have done and the scheme should be accepted.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad