London Gatwick responds to Secretary of State on Northern Runway planning application

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

London Gatwick has responded to the Secretary of State for Transport’s letter of February 27 stating she is ‘minded to grant consent’ for the Northern Runway planning application and requesting feedback on additional conditions recommended by the Planning Inspectorate.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In its response London Gatwick has stated it will accept stricter limits on aircraft noise and has put forward an improved noise insulation scheme for local residents.

London Gatwick has also accepted a requirement to have 54% of passengers using public transport prior to bringing the Northern Runway into operation and has reiterated the need for third parties, including the Department for Transport, to support delivery of the necessary conditions and improvements required to meet this target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This would include, for example, reinstating the full Gatwick Express train service.

London Gatwick’s response to Secretary of State’s “minded to grant consent” letter incorporates feedback on key conditions related to noise and public transport. Picture contributed

Given the reliance on other parties to achieve this 54% target, should it not be achieved then London Gatwick has also proposed an alternative cars-on-the-road limit to be met before first use of the Northern Runway to address concerns about possible road congestion.

Furthermore, if neither the 54% transport mode share or the cars-on-the-road limit are met, then use of the Northern Runway would be delayed until £350m of road improvements have been completed.

This would make sure any additional road traffic flows can be accommodated and any congestion avoided.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

London Gatwick has also responded to the Secretary of State on a number of other matters including measures to strengthen sustainable design and reduce emissions.

Stewart Wingate, CEO, London Gatwick said: “This project represents a £2.2billion investment, fully funded by our shareholders and it is essential that any planning conditions enable us to make full use of the Northern Runway.

“We are confident that our amended proposals will allow us to grow sustainably and meet passenger demand, while addressing the matters raised by the Secretary of State in her letter, including noise and environmental impacts.

“Growth is at the heart of the Government’s agenda and we are fully supportive of the drive to work with businesses to create good quality jobs, reignite the economy and drive innovation around the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our plans will create 14,000 jobs and generate £1billion a year in economic benefits.

“By increasing resilience and capacity we can also support the UK’s position as a leader in global connectivity and deliver substantial trade and economic growth in the South East and beyond.

“We look forward to receiving the Secretary of State’s final decision later this year.”