London Gatwick station evacuated after person hit by train between Haywards Heath and airport

London Gatwick station has been evacuated due to overcrowding following major travel disruption caused by a person being hit by a train between Haywards Heath and the airport.

Southern said it was ‘with great sadness’ that a person was hit at 10.40am this morning (September 29).

All lines are blocked between Haywards Heath and London Gatwick stations whilst the emergency services work to deal with this incident.

Due to a number of incidents, services across the network are severely disrupted.

Southern have recommended delaying any journeys until later where possible.

Southern services between Brighton, Gatwick Airport, East Croydon and London are expected to cancelled or severely delayed, the rail company added.

Southern said Three Bridges station will remain closed until the end of the day.

A Southern spokesperson said: “No trains can run between Luton and St Albans City in either direction until further notice.

“No trains can run between Gatwick Airport, Haywards Heath, and Horsham until further notice.

“Please delay your journey until later in the day. If you are travelling now, your journey will take at least 120 minutes longer than usual to complete, and we cannot guarantee you will be able to reach your destination.

“All Thameslink services are expected to be severely disrupted. Services on most of our routes will be cancelled, revised, or significantly delayed.

“Southern services which run between Brighton, Gatwick Airport, East Croydon and London are expected to be severely disrupted.

“Gatwick Airport has been evacuated due to overcrowding. No passengers will be able to enter the station until further notice.

“If you are travelling to/from Three Bridges, we recommend using Metrobus services to connect to Crawley or Gatwick Airport for alternative train services.”

A London Gatwick spokesperson said: “Due to an ongoing incident at both Three Bridges train station and Luton train station, Gatwick Airport train station is currently closed. All northbound and southbound train services are suspended.

“Passengers are advised to allow extra time when travelling to the airport and use local buses or taxis where available. Please check real-time travel updates using the National Rail Journey Planner.”

If you are travelling between Horsham or Haywards Heath and Gatwick Airport:

Some Southern services may still run between these stations.

Metrobus ticket acceptance is in place, so you can use your ticket at no extra cost to travel on local buses.

Please note these are expected to be much busier than usual, and will extend your journey time further.