London Gatwick station's £250 million new look: Take a guided video tour with Network Rail's project manager
Network Rail project manager Mark Somers gave SussexWorld.co.uk and other media a tour of the new concourse – which is the size of 8 tennis courts – the new ticket area and the improved platforms, escalators and lift, which are all designed to give passengers a better experience arriving in and departing the airport. You can watch a guided tour by Mark Somers above where he highlights the different areas and what will happen on November 21.
Works on the £250million renovation started in 2019 and these are the listed are the improvements and changes that have been made to the airport:
- A second bigger concourse has been built as a new entrance into the Airport. This has doubled the amount of space for passengers and supports movement around the station.
- The existing station entrance and concourse have been refurbished with new flooring, new wayfinding, new wide gatelines, a modern open plan ticket area and an additional 500m² of space creating a much better experience for passengers.
- Eight new escalators, five new lifts and four new stairways have been installed across the station.
- Platforms 6 has been widened.
- Remodelled track in the Gatwick area to speed up journeys for passengers travelling on the Brighton Main Line.
- New customer information screens.
- A much bigger self-service ticket vending machine area with 17 machines.
- New bright, energy efficient LED lighting.
- A new special assistance point.
