London Gatwick: Top tips for passengers travelling over the Easter weekend - with new routes at the airport

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

London Gatwick welcomed 8.4m passengers across the first quarter of 2025, with travellers looking to take advantage of new and increased services to destinations including Bangkok, Rimini and Singapore.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

London Gatwick saw a 1.2% increase in passengers in the first three months of 2025 compared to Q1 2024

Passengers no longer need to remove electrical items or liquids from hand luggage at security

London Gatwick offers passengers a choice of around 220 destinations this Easter, including new routes to Bahrain, Rimini (Italy) and Alesund (Norway)

The airport is expecting a busy Easter period with the most popular destinations being Malaga, Barcelona and Dubai. The busiest day is expected to be Friday 18 April with 764 flights.

Passengers travelling through London Gatwick this Easter will also experience a state-of-the-art, simpler and more efficient security process, following the roll-out of new Next Generation scanners at the airport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

London Gatwick offers passengers a choice of around 220 destinations this Easter, including new routes to Bahrain, Rimini (Italy) and Alesund (Norway)

The new technology means passengers no longer need to remove electrical items from their hand luggage, or place liquids in separate plastic bags. Between January and the end of March, 98% of passengers passed through security in less than five minutes.

Nick Williams, Head of Passenger Operations, London Gatwick said:“2025 has got off to a strong start at London Gatwick, with the introduction of exciting new routes and increased services to popular destinations.

“As we continue to grow, we are looking forward to a busy Easter period, offering passengers a choice of 220 destinations from 55 airlines, including a new long-haul service to Bahrain with Gulf Air, an increase in Singapore Airlines’ service to a daily operation, and the start of short-haul routes to Rimini (Italy), Dusseldorf (Germany) and Alesund (Norway).”

Top tips for passengers travelling over the Easter break:

Plan your journey to the airport in advance: Check roadworks and rail services before you travel

If driving, book in advance with Official London Gatwick Parking

Liquids and electronics no longer need to be removed from hand luggage when passing through security. Liquids must still be no larger than 100ml. Passengers should still place personal items from pockets into security trays

Book special assistance at least 48 hours in advance: More information is available on the London Gatwick website

Arrive on time: Make sure you arrive when check-in opens. Typically, this is three hours before a long-haul flight and two hours before a short-haul flight