London to Brighton Veteran Car Run: road closures announced by West Sussex County Council

West Sussex County Council has announced a list of road closures for this year’s London to Brighton Veteran Car Run.

The event takes place on Sunday, November 2, to commemorate the Emancipation Run of November 1896.

A public notice at publicnoticeportal.uk said traffic will be temporarily restricted on roads in the Mid Sussex district.

In Cuckfield there will be a road closure on Cuckfield Road (B2115) from Rose Cottage Lane southwards to Sloughgreen Lane, as well as a road closure on High Street (B2036) to northbound traffic from Leyton Lea southwards to Broad Street.

A photo from the 2023's London to Brighton Veteran Car Run in Burgess Hill. Photo: National World

In Pyecombe, Clayton Hill (A273) will be closed to northbound traffic with a 30mph speed limit from Underhill Lane southwards to School Lane.

The notice said: “These restrictions are needed to allow the London to Brighton Veteran Car Run to take place safely. The order will operate on 2 November 2025.”

It said: “During the operative periods of this order alternative routes for vehicles will be indicated on site. Access to properties on the affected length of road will be maintained at all times.”

People with queries about the effect of the order can call the WSCC Contact Centre on 01243 642105 (reference TTRO-2627-MM).

The London to Brighton Veteran Car Run’s website explained: “On 14 November 1896, the Light Locomotives on the Highway Act completely removed the need for a person to walk ahead of a vehicle and raised the speed limit for ‘light locomotives’ not exceeding two tons from 4mph to 14mph. It was the removal of these draconian restrictions which the first motoring club in the UK, The Motor Car Club, founded by Harry Lawson, celebrated by holding The Emancipation Run.”

You can keep up to date with all the latest information on planning proposals, traffic notices, goods vehicle operator licences, premises licensing, licences to sell alcohol and probate notices in your area at publicnoticeportal.uk.